MEI Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:MEIP) to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.45) Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

MEI Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:MEIP) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of MEI Pharma in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, September 10th. Truist Securiti analyst R. Karnauskas now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.45) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.47). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for MEI Pharma’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.39) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on MEIP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MEI Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of MEI Pharma from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of MEI Pharma in a research note on Sunday, June 14th. Ci Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of MEI Pharma in a research report on Sunday, July 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded MEI Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. MEI Pharma has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.35.

Shares of MEIP opened at $2.96 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $333.07 million, a PE ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.74 and its 200-day moving average is $2.73. MEI Pharma has a 12 month low of $0.72 and a 12 month high of $4.46.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vivo Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of MEI Pharma during the 1st quarter worth $15,753,000. Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new position in MEI Pharma in the second quarter worth about $6,426,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in MEI Pharma by 39.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,446,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542,924 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in MEI Pharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,790,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 551.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,341,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.32% of the company’s stock.

MEI Pharma, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the clinical development of novel therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's clinical drug candidate includes Pracinostat, an oral available histone deacetylase inhibitor for the treatment of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.

