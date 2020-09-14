Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) Given “Hold” Rating at Wells Fargo & Company

Posted by on Sep 14th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company in a report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on IMMU. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Immunomedics from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Immunomedics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Immunomedics from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Immunomedics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Immunomedics from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.15.

Shares of IMMU stock opened at $42.25 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.90 and its 200 day moving average is $30.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.42 and a beta of 3.42. Immunomedics has a 12 month low of $8.80 and a 12 month high of $45.69.

Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $20.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.81 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Immunomedics will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMMU. FMR LLC increased its stake in Immunomedics by 174.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,590,471 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $410,766,000 after acquiring an additional 7,360,258 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Immunomedics by 398.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,601,164 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $92,185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079,733 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Immunomedics by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,864,135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $668,546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014,353 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Immunomedics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,182,000. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP lifted its position in Immunomedics by 287.7% in the 2nd quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,911,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,736,000 after buying an additional 1,418,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Immunomedics Company Profile

Immunomedics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer. Its advanced antibody-drug conjugates are sacituzumab govitecan and labetuzumab govitecan, which are in advanced trials for various solid tumors and metastatic colorectal cancer, respectively.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Analyst Recommendations for Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU)

Receive News & Ratings for Immunomedics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunomedics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

MEI Pharma Inc to Post FY2022 Earnings of Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts
MEI Pharma Inc to Post FY2022 Earnings of Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts
Immunomedics Given “Hold” Rating at Wells Fargo & Company
Immunomedics Given “Hold” Rating at Wells Fargo & Company
AstraZeneca Given a GBX 9,500 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts
AstraZeneca Given a GBX 9,500 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts
Safran Given a €104.00 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group
Safran Given a €104.00 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group
adidas PT Set at €215.00 by Warburg Research
adidas PT Set at €215.00 by Warburg Research
Oppenheimer Reaffirms Buy Rating for Amyris
Oppenheimer Reaffirms Buy Rating for Amyris


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report