Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) Given “Hold” Rating at Wells Fargo & Company

Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company in a report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on IMMU. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Immunomedics from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Immunomedics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Immunomedics from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Immunomedics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Immunomedics from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.15.

Shares of IMMU stock opened at $42.25 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.90 and its 200 day moving average is $30.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.42 and a beta of 3.42. Immunomedics has a 12 month low of $8.80 and a 12 month high of $45.69.

Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $20.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.81 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Immunomedics will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMMU. FMR LLC increased its stake in Immunomedics by 174.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,590,471 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $410,766,000 after acquiring an additional 7,360,258 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Immunomedics by 398.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,601,164 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $92,185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079,733 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Immunomedics by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,864,135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $668,546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014,353 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Immunomedics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,182,000. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP lifted its position in Immunomedics by 287.7% in the 2nd quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,911,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,736,000 after buying an additional 1,418,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Immunomedics Company Profile

Immunomedics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer. Its advanced antibody-drug conjugates are sacituzumab govitecan and labetuzumab govitecan, which are in advanced trials for various solid tumors and metastatic colorectal cancer, respectively.

