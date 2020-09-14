AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Given a GBX 9,500 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) received a GBX 9,500 ($124.13) price objective from equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.71% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AZN. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 9,500 ($124.13) target price on shares of AstraZeneca and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 9,000 ($117.60) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Bryan, Garnier & Co boosted their target price on AstraZeneca from GBX 8,780 ($114.73) to GBX 9,100 ($118.91) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Oddo Securities lowered AstraZeneca to a “reduce” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from GBX 8,100 ($105.84) to GBX 7,600 ($99.31) in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Barclays set a GBX 9,300 ($121.52) target price on AstraZeneca and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 8,297.65 ($108.42).

Shares of AZN stock opened at GBX 8,429 ($110.14) on Monday. AstraZeneca has a fifty-two week low of GBX 5,871 ($76.72) and a fifty-two week high of £101.20 ($132.24). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.97, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 8,460.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 8,105.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 51.49.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

