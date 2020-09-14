Safran (EPA:SAF) Given a €104.00 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Safran (EPA:SAF) has been assigned a €104.00 ($122.35) price target by research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.02% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on SAF. Berenberg Bank set a €92.00 ($108.24) price target on shares of Safran and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on Safran and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Barclays set a €92.00 ($108.24) target price on Safran and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €84.00 ($98.82) price target on Safran and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €79.00 ($92.94) price objective on Safran and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €86.50 ($101.76).

Shares of EPA:SAF opened at €97.18 ($114.33) on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of €96.87 and a 200 day moving average of €91.73. Safran has a 12 month low of €67.17 ($79.02) and a 12 month high of €92.36 ($108.66).

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

