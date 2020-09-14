adidas (FRA:ADS) PT Set at €215.00 by Warburg Research

adidas (FRA:ADS) has been assigned a €215.00 ($252.94) price target by equities research analysts at Warburg Research in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s target price points to a potential downside of 21.33% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Independent Research set a €205.00 ($241.18) target price on adidas and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €260.00 ($305.88) price target on shares of adidas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €290.00 ($341.18) price objective on shares of adidas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €220.00 ($258.82) target price on shares of adidas and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €280.00 ($329.41) price target on shares of adidas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. adidas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €250.83 ($295.10).

ADS stock opened at €273.30 ($321.53) on Monday. adidas has a 1 year low of €163.65 ($192.53) and a 1 year high of €201.01 ($236.48). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €252.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of €231.16.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Russia/CIS, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

