Oppenheimer Reaffirms Buy Rating for Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS)

Posted by on Sep 14th, 2020

Oppenheimer reiterated their buy rating on shares of Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) in a research report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $9.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

AMRS has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Amyris from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Amyris from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Amyris from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.83.

Shares of AMRS stock opened at $2.33 on Friday. Amyris has a 52 week low of $1.40 and a 52 week high of $6.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.41. The company has a market capitalization of $477.02 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 0.45.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $30.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.76 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amyris will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Amyris in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amyris in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amyris in the first quarter valued at $46,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Amyris by 161.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 11,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Amyris by 93.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,837 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 9,558 shares in the last quarter. 37.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amyris

Amyris, Inc, an integrated renewable products company, delivers alternatives to petroleum, plant, and animal-based products across a range of consumer and industry segments worldwide. It applies its bioscience solutions to convert plant sugars into hydrocarbon molecules, specialty ingredients, and consumer products.

Featured Article: Death Cross

