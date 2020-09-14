FY2022 EPS Estimates for Veolia Environnement SA Boosted by Analyst (OTCMKTS:VEOEY)

Veolia Environnement SA (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Veolia Environnement in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Farman now anticipates that the utilities provider will earn $1.71 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.57. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Veolia Environnement’s FY2023 earnings at $2.05 EPS.

Get Veolia Environnement alerts:

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Veolia Environnement from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Bank of America upgraded Veolia Environnement from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Veolia Environnement in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Veolia Environnement in a report on Friday, July 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Veolia Environnement currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

VEOEY stock opened at $22.78 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.57. Veolia Environnement has a 1-year low of $17.67 and a 1-year high of $32.00. The company has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Veolia Environnement Company Profile

Veolia Environnement SA designs and provides water, waste, and energy management solutions worldwide. The company is involved in the resource management, production, and delivery of drinking water and industrial process water; collection, treatment, and recycling of wastewater, including the treatment and recovery of waste; and design and construction of treatment and network infrastructure.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Veolia Environnement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veolia Environnement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.