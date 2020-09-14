Truist Securiti Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Axsome Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Posted by on Sep 14th, 2020

Axsome Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AXSM) – Truist Securiti increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Axsome Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, September 10th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Lee now expects that the company will earn ($2.88) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($2.89).

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.05.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub raised Axsome Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Axsome Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Axsome Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.09.

Axsome Therapeutics stock opened at $73.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 8.30 and a quick ratio of 8.30. Axsome Therapeutics has a one year low of $13.64 and a one year high of $109.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of -27.66 and a beta of 2.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.84 and its 200 day moving average is $75.73.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,254,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,641,000 after purchasing an additional 94,404 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $492,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $334,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Axsome Therapeutics news, Director Mark Coleman bought 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $78.50 per share, with a total value of $51,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Nick Pizzie purchased 777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $76.64 per share, with a total value of $59,549.28. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,217 shares in the company, valued at $3,158,870.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 26.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Axsome Therapeutics

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05, which is in the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment resistant depression; Phase II/III clinical trials in agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation, as well as for major depressive disorder.

Earnings History and Estimates for Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM)

