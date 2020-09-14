FY2021 Earnings Estimate for AstroNova Inc Issued By Colliers Secur. (NASDAQ:ALOT)

AstroNova Inc (NASDAQ:ALOT) – Analysts at Colliers Secur. raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of AstroNova in a research note issued on Thursday, September 10th. Colliers Secur. analyst R. Ryan now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $0.13 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.04.

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 9th. The business services provider reported $0.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.06. AstroNova had a negative return on equity of 0.63% and a negative net margin of 0.37%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AstroNova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th.

Shares of AstroNova stock opened at $7.32 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $52.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.14 and its 200 day moving average is $7.35. AstroNova has a twelve month low of $5.29 and a twelve month high of $17.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALOT. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in AstroNova during the second quarter valued at $94,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in AstroNova by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 4,828 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AstroNova during the first quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AstroNova in the second quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in AstroNova by 19.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 20,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares in the last quarter. 49.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AstroNova Company Profile

AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Product Identification and Test & Measurement (T&M).

