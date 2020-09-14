Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, September 10th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.07. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.44) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $50.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.54 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 42.26% and a negative net margin of 8.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 85.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks upgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.55.

NASDAQ PLAY opened at $16.53 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.36, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $4.61 and a fifty-two week high of $48.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $784.38 million, a PE ratio of -9.23 and a beta of 1.69.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 33.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,577,781 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $61,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,179 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP grew its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 108.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 3,499,254 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817,225 shares during the period. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. grew its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 89.4% during the 1st quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 2,725,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286,292 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 6,891.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,621,389 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $21,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,198 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 980,290 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,822,000 after acquiring an additional 52,292 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Brian Jenkins sold 13,370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total value of $205,898.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 166,912 shares in the company, valued at $2,570,444.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Mulleady sold 11,854 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total value of $163,940.82. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $620,441.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

