Aaron’s, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $5.00 Per Share (NYSE:AAN)

Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for Aaron’s in a research report issued on Friday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Joseph now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $5.00 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.59. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Aaron’s’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.33 EPS.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $991.07 million. Aaron’s had a positive return on equity of 16.23% and a negative net margin of 6.80%. Aaron’s’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aaron’s in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (up from $80.00) on shares of Aaron’s in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aaron’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Aaron’s from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Aaron’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aaron’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.36.

Shares of AAN opened at $58.14 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of -13.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.52 and a 200 day moving average of $39.38. Aaron’s has a 52-week low of $13.01 and a 52-week high of $78.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AAN. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Aaron’s by 3,688.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 756,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,232,000 after purchasing an additional 736,499 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Aaron’s by 270.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 702,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,001,000 after purchasing an additional 512,787 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Aaron’s in the second quarter valued at about $23,248,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 29.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,970,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,455,000 after acquiring an additional 446,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 833.1% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 308,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,037,000 after acquiring an additional 275,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Cynthia N. Day sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total transaction of $84,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,568 shares in the company, valued at $1,133,398.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert W. Kamerschen sold 44,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.62, for a total value of $2,322,383.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,583,993.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 317,710 shares of company stock worth $17,292,059. Insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 16th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.11%.

About Aaron’s

Aaron's, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in three segments: Progressive Leasing, Aaron's Business, and DAMI. The company also engages in the sale, lease ownership, and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances, and accessories.

