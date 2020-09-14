FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) Issued By KeyCorp

Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Aaron’s in a note issued to investors on Thursday, September 10th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $4.75 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.50. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $991.07 million. Aaron’s had a positive return on equity of 16.23% and a negative net margin of 6.80%. Aaron’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share.

AAN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised Aaron’s from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Stephens upped their target price on Aaron’s from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Aaron’s from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aaron’s in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aaron’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Aaron’s has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.36.

Shares of NYSE AAN opened at $58.14 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Aaron’s has a twelve month low of $13.01 and a twelve month high of $78.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 16th. Aaron’s’s payout ratio is 4.11%.

In related news, insider Curtis Linn Doman sold 105,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.14, for a total value of $6,268,248.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 170,049 shares in the company, valued at $10,056,697.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas A. Lindsay sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $702,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 42,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,228,356. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 317,710 shares of company stock worth $17,292,059. Corporate insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of Aaron’s by 107.9% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Aaron’s by 220.6% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in Aaron’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Aaron’s by 11.1% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Aaron’s by 14.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. 96.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aaron's, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in three segments: Progressive Leasing, Aaron's Business, and DAMI. The company also engages in the sale, lease ownership, and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances, and accessories.

