FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Aaron's, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) Issued By KeyCorp

Posted by on Sep 14th, 2020

Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Aaron’s in a note issued to investors on Thursday, September 10th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $4.75 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.50. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $991.07 million. Aaron’s had a positive return on equity of 16.23% and a negative net margin of 6.80%. Aaron’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share.

AAN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised Aaron’s from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Stephens upped their target price on Aaron’s from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Aaron’s from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aaron’s in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aaron’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Aaron’s has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.36.

Shares of NYSE AAN opened at $58.14 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Aaron’s has a twelve month low of $13.01 and a twelve month high of $78.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 16th. Aaron’s’s payout ratio is 4.11%.

In related news, insider Curtis Linn Doman sold 105,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.14, for a total value of $6,268,248.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 170,049 shares in the company, valued at $10,056,697.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas A. Lindsay sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $702,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 42,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,228,356. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 317,710 shares of company stock worth $17,292,059. Corporate insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of Aaron’s by 107.9% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Aaron’s by 220.6% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in Aaron’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Aaron’s by 11.1% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Aaron’s by 14.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. 96.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aaron’s Company Profile

Aaron's, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in three segments: Progressive Leasing, Aaron's Business, and DAMI. The company also engages in the sale, lease ownership, and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances, and accessories.

Earnings History and Estimates for Aaron`s (NYSE:AAN)

