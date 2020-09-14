DA Davidson Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BBCP)

Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BBCP) – Research analysts at DA Davidson lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Concrete Pumping in a research report issued on Thursday, September 10th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.06. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Concrete Pumping from $4.50 to $5.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Concrete Pumping in a report on Monday, August 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley raised Concrete Pumping from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Concrete Pumping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Concrete Pumping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Concrete Pumping presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.63.

BBCP stock opened at $3.51 on Monday. Concrete Pumping has a fifty-two week low of $1.82 and a fifty-two week high of $6.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $204.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 1.16.

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). Concrete Pumping had a negative net margin of 18.81% and a negative return on equity of 1.04%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Concrete Pumping by 108.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 6,030 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Concrete Pumping by 37.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Concrete Pumping by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 5,623 shares in the last quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Concrete Pumping during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Concrete Pumping during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Brent M. Stevens sold 6,695 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.75, for a total transaction of $25,106.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 891,136 shares in the company, valued at $3,341,760. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Brent M. Stevens sold 99,484 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.85, for a total value of $383,013.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 957,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,685,801.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,864 shares of company stock worth $418,830 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and concrete waste management services. The company offers concrete pumping services under the Brundage-Bone brand and concrete waste management services under the Eco-Pan brand in the United States; and concrete pumping services under the Camfaud brand in the United Kingdom.

