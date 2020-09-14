Brokers Issue Forecasts for TOKUYAMA CORP/ADR’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:TKYMY)

Posted by on Sep 14th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

TOKUYAMA CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:TKYMY) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of TOKUYAMA CORP/ADR in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Azuma now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.94 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.90. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for TOKUYAMA CORP/ADR’s FY2023 earnings at $1.89 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TOKUYAMA CORP/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th.

Shares of TOKUYAMA CORP/ADR stock opened at $11.73 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.86. TOKUYAMA CORP/ADR has a 52-week low of $8.57 and a 52-week high of $13.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

About TOKUYAMA CORP/ADR

Tokuyama Corporation produces and sells various chemical products in Japan. The company operates in four segments: Chemicals, Specialty Products, Cement, and Life & Amenity. The Chemicals segment offers soda ash, calcium chloride, sodium silicate, caustic soda, vinyl chloride monomer, propylene oxide, chlorinated solvents, isopropyl alcohol, and polyvinyl chloride.

Featured Article: Preferred Stock

Earnings History and Estimates for TOKUYAMA CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:TKYMY)

Receive News & Ratings for TOKUYAMA CORP/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TOKUYAMA CORP/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

FY2022 EPS Estimates for Veolia Environnement SA Boosted by Analyst
FY2022 EPS Estimates for Veolia Environnement SA Boosted by Analyst
Truist Securiti Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Axsome Therapeutics Inc
Truist Securiti Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Axsome Therapeutics Inc
FY2021 Earnings Estimate for AstroNova Inc Issued By Colliers Secur.
FY2021 Earnings Estimate for AstroNova Inc Issued By Colliers Secur.
Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc’s Q1 2022 Earnings
Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc’s Q1 2022 Earnings
Aaron’s, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $5.00 Per Share
Aaron’s, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $5.00 Per Share
FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Aaron’s, Inc. Issued By KeyCorp
FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Aaron’s, Inc. Issued By KeyCorp


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report