Brokers Issue Forecasts for TOKUYAMA CORP/ADR’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:TKYMY)

TOKUYAMA CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:TKYMY) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of TOKUYAMA CORP/ADR in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Azuma now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.94 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.90. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for TOKUYAMA CORP/ADR’s FY2023 earnings at $1.89 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TOKUYAMA CORP/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th.

Shares of TOKUYAMA CORP/ADR stock opened at $11.73 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.86. TOKUYAMA CORP/ADR has a 52-week low of $8.57 and a 52-week high of $13.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Tokuyama Corporation produces and sells various chemical products in Japan. The company operates in four segments: Chemicals, Specialty Products, Cement, and Life & Amenity. The Chemicals segment offers soda ash, calcium chloride, sodium silicate, caustic soda, vinyl chloride monomer, propylene oxide, chlorinated solvents, isopropyl alcohol, and polyvinyl chloride.

