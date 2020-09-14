Mastercraft Boat Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MCFT) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.39 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

Mastercraft Boat Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MCFT) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Mastercraft Boat in a research note issued on Wednesday, September 9th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Swartz expects that the company will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Mastercraft Boat’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

Get Mastercraft Boat alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mastercraft Boat from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Mastercraft Boat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mastercraft Boat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 5th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Mastercraft Boat in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Mastercraft Boat from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Mastercraft Boat currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.80.

Mastercraft Boat stock opened at $17.50 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.27 and its 200-day moving average is $15.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.50. Mastercraft Boat has a 1 year low of $4.90 and a 1 year high of $23.53. The company has a market cap of $330.26 million, a P/E ratio of -13.67 and a beta of 2.37.

Mastercraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.20. Mastercraft Boat had a negative net margin of 6.62% and a positive return on equity of 32.96%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Mastercraft Boat by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 685,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,006,000 after buying an additional 274,014 shares during the period. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Mastercraft Boat during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,887,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new position in Mastercraft Boat during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,381,000. Voss Capital LLC increased its stake in Mastercraft Boat by 125.7% during the 1st quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 157,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 87,960 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP increased its stake in Mastercraft Boat by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,052,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,683,000 after buying an additional 80,095 shares during the period. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mastercraft Boat

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. The company operates in two segments, MasterCraft and NauticStar. It offers sport boats and outboard boats, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and fishing, as well as general recreational boating.

See Also: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercraft Boat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercraft Boat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.