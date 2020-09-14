Change Healthcare Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.18 Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts (NASDAQ:CHNG)

Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Change Healthcare in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 9th. SVB Leerink analyst S. Demko now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.18 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.16. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Change Healthcare’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.11. Change Healthcare had a negative net margin of 4.34% and a positive return on equity of 14.93%.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Change Healthcare from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Change Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Change Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Change Healthcare in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Change Healthcare from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.31.

CHNG stock opened at $14.32 on Monday. Change Healthcare has a 52-week low of $6.18 and a 52-week high of $17.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.10, a P/E/G ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.77.

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology platform, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to improve clinical, financial, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates in three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

