Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Tosoh Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:TOSCF)

Posted by on Sep 14th, 2020

Tosoh Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSCF) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Tosoh in a note issued to investors on Thursday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Azuma now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.50 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.41.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tosoh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th.

Shares of Tosoh stock opened at $14.51 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.51 and a 200-day moving average of $14.51. Tosoh has a 52-week low of $14.51 and a 52-week high of $16.00.

Tosoh Company Profile

Tosoh Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of basic chemicals, petrochemicals, fine chemicals, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Petrochemicals, Chlor-alkali, Specialty, Engineering, and Other. The Petrochemical segment offers olefins and polymers. The Chlor-alkali provides caustic soda, vinyl chloride monomer, polyvinyl chloride, high-performance polyurethane, organic chemicals, urethane raw materials, and cement.

