Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Tosoh Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:TOSCF)

Tosoh Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSCF) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Tosoh in a note issued to investors on Thursday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Azuma now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.50 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.41.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tosoh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th.
Tosoh Company Profile
Tosoh Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of basic chemicals, petrochemicals, fine chemicals, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Petrochemicals, Chlor-alkali, Specialty, Engineering, and Other. The Petrochemical segment offers olefins and polymers. The Chlor-alkali provides caustic soda, vinyl chloride monomer, polyvinyl chloride, high-performance polyurethane, organic chemicals, urethane raw materials, and cement.
