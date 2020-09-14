Brokers Set Expectations for Celestica Inc’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:CLS)

Celestica Inc (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) – Research analysts at Pi Financial issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Celestica in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 9th. Pi Financial analyst R. Department expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.99 for the year. Pi Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $11.40 target price on the stock. Pi Financial also issued estimates for Celestica’s FY2022 earnings at $1.27 EPS.

Get Celestica alerts:

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. Celestica had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a positive return on equity of 5.10%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. Celestica’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Celestica from $5.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Celestica from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Celestica from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.63.

Shares of NYSE:CLS opened at $7.07 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.25. Celestica has a one year low of $2.63 and a one year high of $9.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $912.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -353.32, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.15.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in Celestica by 6.9% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,033,313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,038,000 after buying an additional 452,236 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Celestica by 64.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,230,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,306,000 after buying an additional 1,260,575 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Celestica by 325.7% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,920,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,256,000 after buying an additional 2,234,300 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Celestica by 40.2% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,445,764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,591,000 after buying an additional 701,243 shares during the period. Finally, Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Celestica by 42.2% in the first quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,384,970 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,377,000 after purchasing an additional 708,080 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.55% of the company’s stock.

Celestica Company Profile

Celestica Inc provides design, manufacturing, hardware platform, and supply chain solutions in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing, assembly and test, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

Featured Article: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Celestica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celestica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.