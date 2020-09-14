FY2021 Earnings Estimate for China Mobile Ltd. (NYSE:CHL) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

China Mobile Ltd. (NYSE:CHL) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of China Mobile in a research report issued on Wednesday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Lee now anticipates that the Wireless communications provider will post earnings of $4.23 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.88.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CHL. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of China Mobile in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of China Mobile from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, New Street Research cut shares of China Mobile from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.

CHL stock opened at $34.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.51. China Mobile has a one year low of $30.12 and a one year high of $44.93. The stock has a market cap of $140.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.50.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in China Mobile by 82.5% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 978 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of China Mobile in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of China Mobile in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of China Mobile in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of China Mobile by 36.5% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,027 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. 2.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 27th will be paid a $0.9871 dividend. This represents a yield of 5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 26th. China Mobile’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.85%.

About China Mobile

China Mobile Limited provides mobile telecommunications and related services in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company offers local calls; domestic and international long distance calls and roaming services; and value-added services, such as caller identity display, call waiting, conference calls, and others.

