NTT DATA CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:NTDTY) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

NTT DATA CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:NTDTY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for NTT DATA CORP/ADR in a report released on Friday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Sato now anticipates that the company will earn $0.54 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.69. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for NTT DATA CORP/ADR’s FY2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on NTDTY. Citigroup lowered shares of NTT DATA CORP/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NTT DATA CORP/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday.

OTCMKTS NTDTY opened at $11.18 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82 and a beta of 1.68. NTT DATA CORP/ADR has a 52-week low of $7.70 and a 52-week high of $14.53.

About NTT DATA CORP/ADR

NTT DATA Corporation provides consulting, system development, and business information technology (IT) outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through Public & Social Infrastructure, Financial, Enterprise & Solutions, North America, and EME and LATAM segments. The company offers value-added IT services for government, medical, telecommunications, electric power, and other social infrastructure; financial institutions; and the manufacturing, distribution, and servicing industries, as well as payment services and platform solutions.

