Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for MEDNAX Inc (NYSE:MD)

MEDNAX Inc (NYSE:MD) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of MEDNAX in a report released on Thursday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.51 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.48.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.34. MEDNAX had a negative net margin of 61.53% and a positive return on equity of 13.86%. The business had revenue of $509.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $590.90 million.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on MD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MEDNAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of MEDNAX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on MEDNAX from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on MEDNAX from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. MEDNAX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.33.

Shares of MD stock opened at $18.10 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.26 and a 200-day moving average of $16.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. MEDNAX has a one year low of $7.37 and a one year high of $28.66.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of MEDNAX by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 8,481,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,032,000 after acquiring an additional 159,077 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of MEDNAX by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,029,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,299,000 after acquiring an additional 105,875 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP boosted its position in shares of MEDNAX by 103.4% during the 1st quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 7,890,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,840,000 after acquiring an additional 4,010,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of MEDNAX by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,458,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,616,000 after acquiring an additional 275,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of MEDNAX by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,651,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,241,000 after acquiring an additional 71,290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

About MEDNAX

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, radiology and teleradiology, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty physician services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians; anesthesia and anesthesia subspecialty care services; and acute and chronic pain management services.

