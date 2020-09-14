NINTENDO LTD/ADR to Post FY2021 Earnings of $3.81 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:NTDOY)

NINTENDO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for NINTENDO LTD/ADR in a report issued on Wednesday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Goyal now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.81 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.08. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for NINTENDO LTD/ADR’s FY2022 earnings at $4.02 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.54 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on NINTENDO LTD/ADR in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of NINTENDO LTD/ADR in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Wedbush cut NINTENDO LTD/ADR from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NINTENDO LTD/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded NINTENDO LTD/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.77.

OTCMKTS NTDOY opened at $69.99 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.88. NINTENDO LTD/ADR has a 12-month low of $35.82 and a 12-month high of $71.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.76.

NINTENDO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.60. NINTENDO LTD/ADR had a return on equity of 22.73% and a net margin of 23.32%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTDOY. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NINTENDO LTD/ADR during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of NINTENDO LTD/ADR during the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of NINTENDO LTD/ADR by 182.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NINTENDO LTD/ADR during the 1st quarter worth $193,000. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of NINTENDO LTD/ADR during the 2nd quarter worth $262,000. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NINTENDO LTD/ADR Company Profile

Nintendo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells electronic entertainment products in Japan, the United States, Europe, Australia, Asia, and internationally. It provides video game platforms, playing cards, Karuta, and other products; and handheld and home console hardware and related software.

