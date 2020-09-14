Cantor Fitzgerald Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Gossamer Bio Inc (NASDAQ:GOSS)

Gossamer Bio Inc (NASDAQ:GOSS) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald cut their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Gossamer Bio in a note issued to investors on Thursday, September 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst E. Merle now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($3.40) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($3.06). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Gossamer Bio’s FY2021 earnings at ($3.08) EPS.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.14).

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of Gossamer Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gossamer Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Gossamer Bio from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gossamer Bio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.63.

Gossamer Bio stock opened at $13.11 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.63. Gossamer Bio has a 1-year low of $7.52 and a 1-year high of $27.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 22.09 and a quick ratio of 22.09. The stock has a market cap of $994.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 1.17.

In other Gossamer Bio news, CFO Bryan Giraudo bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.96 per share, with a total value of $25,920.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Gossamer Bio by 22.8% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Gossamer Bio during the second quarter worth about $27,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in shares of Gossamer Bio by 3.5% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 68,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Gossamer Bio by 306.9% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Gossamer Bio by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 3,030 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. It is developing GB001, an oral antagonist of prostaglandin D2 receptor 2 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial for chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, without nasal polyps, and chronic spontaneous urticarial; GB002, a platelet-derived growth factor, receptor kinase inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; GB004, an oral small molecule that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases; and GB1275, an oral small molecule for the treatment of oncology indications.

