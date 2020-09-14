KeyCorp Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI)

Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI) – Research analysts at KeyCorp raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Life Storage in a research report issued on Friday, September 11th. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $5.99 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.96. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Life Storage alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Life Storage from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Life Storage from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Evercore ISI upgraded Life Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Life Storage in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Life Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Life Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.83.

Shares of Life Storage stock opened at $108.66 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83, a P/E/G ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Life Storage has a 12 month low of $67.31 and a 12 month high of $119.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $102.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.14.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $147.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.36 million. Life Storage had a net margin of 43.67% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LSI. Aew Capital Management L P acquired a new stake in Life Storage in the first quarter worth about $65,763,000. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Life Storage by 269.3% in the first quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 948,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,723,000 after acquiring an additional 692,008 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Life Storage by 118.1% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 265,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,105,000 after acquiring an additional 143,782 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 4,179.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 122,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,584,000 after purchasing an additional 119,160 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 116.3% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 179,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,075,000 after purchasing an additional 96,702 shares during the period. 91.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 750 storage facilities in 28 states and Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Life Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.