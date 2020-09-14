Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp (OTCMKTS:WSTRF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Posted by on Sep 14th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp (OTCMKTS:WSTRF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,400 shares, a decline of 41.4% from the August 15th total of 62,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 84,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of Western Uranium & Vanadium stock opened at $0.58 on Monday. Western Uranium & Vanadium has a 1 year low of $0.15 and a 1 year high of $0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $17.32 million, a P/E ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.49.

Western Uranium & Vanadium (OTCMKTS:WSTRF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. Western Uranium & Vanadium had a negative net margin of 6,702.27% and a negative return on equity of 14.66%.

About Western Uranium & Vanadium

There is no company description available for Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp.

Recommended Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Western Uranium & Vanadium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Uranium & Vanadium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

NTT DATA CORP/ADR Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $0.54 Per Share
NTT DATA CORP/ADR Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $0.54 Per Share
Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for MEDNAX Inc
Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for MEDNAX Inc
NINTENDO LTD/ADR to Post FY2021 Earnings of $3.81 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts
NINTENDO LTD/ADR to Post FY2021 Earnings of $3.81 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts
Cantor Fitzgerald Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Gossamer Bio Inc
Cantor Fitzgerald Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Gossamer Bio Inc
KeyCorp Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Life Storage Inc
KeyCorp Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Life Storage Inc
Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp Sees Large Decline in Short Interest
Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp Sees Large Decline in Short Interest


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report