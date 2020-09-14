Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp (OTCMKTS:WSTRF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp (OTCMKTS:WSTRF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,400 shares, a decline of 41.4% from the August 15th total of 62,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 84,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of Western Uranium & Vanadium stock opened at $0.58 on Monday. Western Uranium & Vanadium has a 1 year low of $0.15 and a 1 year high of $0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $17.32 million, a P/E ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.49.

Western Uranium & Vanadium (OTCMKTS:WSTRF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. Western Uranium & Vanadium had a negative net margin of 6,702.27% and a negative return on equity of 14.66%.

