Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) Raised by Analyst

Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for Repare Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Samana now anticipates that the company will earn $0.07 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.05. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Repare Therapeutics’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on VERX. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, August 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

Shares of NASDAQ VERX opened at $23.01 on Monday. Repare Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $21.11 and a 1 year high of $29.69.

In related news, Director Terrence Kyle sold 56,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.77, for a total transaction of $997,039.16. Also, CEO David Destefano sold 160,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.77, for a total transaction of $2,859,583.94.

About Repare Therapeutics

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, leasing, communication, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

