KINGFISHER PLC/SH to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.55 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:KGFHY)

KINGFISHER PLC/SH (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of KINGFISHER PLC/SH in a note issued to investors on Thursday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Grzinic now expects that the company will earn $0.55 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.52. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for KINGFISHER PLC/SH’s FY2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

KGFHY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of KINGFISHER PLC/SH in a report on Monday, July 27th. Investec downgraded KINGFISHER PLC/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded KINGFISHER PLC/SH from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded KINGFISHER PLC/SH from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded KINGFISHER PLC/SH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.25.

KGFHY stock opened at $7.13 on Monday. KINGFISHER PLC/SH has a 1 year low of $2.50 and a 1 year high of $7.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.05.

KINGFISHER PLC/SH Company Profile

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies DIY and home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom and continental Europe. The company operates approximately 1,300 stores in 10 countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, and Koctas brands.

