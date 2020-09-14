Contrasting Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) & Office Properties Income Trust (NYSE:OPI)

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) and Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Hudson Pacific Properties alerts:

76.1% of Office Properties Income Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of Hudson Pacific Properties shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Office Properties Income Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Hudson Pacific Properties and Office Properties Income Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hudson Pacific Properties 10.46% 2.37% 1.14% Office Properties Income Trust 11.75% 4.35% 1.77%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties and Office Properties Income Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hudson Pacific Properties 0 2 7 0 2.78 Office Properties Income Trust 1 3 1 0 2.00

Hudson Pacific Properties currently has a consensus price target of $32.75, suggesting a potential upside of 40.62%. Office Properties Income Trust has a consensus price target of $30.50, suggesting a potential upside of 35.92%. Given Hudson Pacific Properties’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Hudson Pacific Properties is more favorable than Office Properties Income Trust.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Hudson Pacific Properties and Office Properties Income Trust’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hudson Pacific Properties $818.18 million 4.37 $44.49 million $2.03 11.47 Office Properties Income Trust $678.40 million 1.60 $30.33 million $6.01 3.73

Hudson Pacific Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Office Properties Income Trust. Office Properties Income Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hudson Pacific Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Hudson Pacific Properties has a beta of 0.68, indicating that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Office Properties Income Trust has a beta of 1.18, indicating that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Hudson Pacific Properties pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Office Properties Income Trust pays an annual dividend of $2.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.8%. Hudson Pacific Properties pays out 49.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Office Properties Income Trust pays out 36.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Hudson Pacific Properties has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Office Properties Income Trust has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Office Properties Income Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific Properties is a visionary real estate investment trust that owns and operates more than 17 million square feet of marquee office and studio properties. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more. Hudson Pacific is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol HPP, and listed as a component of the Russell 2000 and the Russell 3000 indices.

About Office Properties Income Trust

Office Properties Income Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns buildings primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics like government entities. In December 2018, our predecessor company Government Properties Income Trust, or GOV, merged with Select Income REIT, or SIR, and the combined company was renamed Office Properties Income Trust, or OPI. Combining the two companies creates a national office REIT with increased scale, enhanced tenant and geographic diversification, a well-laddered lease expiration schedule, a broader investment strategy, and a company with one of the highest percentages of rent paid by investment grade rated tenants in the office sector.

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.