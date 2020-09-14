Contrasting Grindrod Shipping (GRIN) & Its Rivals

Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ: GRIN) is one of 49 publicly-traded companies in the “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Grindrod Shipping to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Grindrod Shipping and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Grindrod Shipping $331.05 million N/A -3.34 Grindrod Shipping Competitors $398.55 million $5.45 million -1.23

Grindrod Shipping’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Grindrod Shipping. Grindrod Shipping is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

57.5% of shares of all “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” companies are owned by institutional investors. 17.0% of shares of all “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Grindrod Shipping and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grindrod Shipping 0 0 2 0 3.00 Grindrod Shipping Competitors 690 1579 1511 60 2.25

Grindrod Shipping currently has a consensus target price of $11.55, indicating a potential upside of 211.32%. As a group, “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” companies have a potential upside of 86.99%. Given Grindrod Shipping’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Grindrod Shipping is more favorable than its rivals.

Volatility & Risk

Grindrod Shipping has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grindrod Shipping’s rivals have a beta of -7.76, suggesting that their average share price is 876% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Grindrod Shipping and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grindrod Shipping N/A N/A N/A Grindrod Shipping Competitors -12.24% 1.16% 1.27%

Summary

Grindrod Shipping rivals beat Grindrod Shipping on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Grindrod Shipping

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd., an international shipping company, owns, charters-in, and operates a fleet of dry bulk carriers and tankers. The company operates in two businesses, Drybulk Carriers and Tankers. It operates a fleet of 24 owned dry bulk carriers and 6 long-term chartered-in dry bulk carriers that transport a range of bulk and breakbulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, forestry products, steel products, and fertilizers. The company also operates a fleet of 8 owned tankers and 2 long-term chartered-in tankers, which carry petroleum products, petrol, diesel, jet fuel, and naptha, as well as heavy fuel oil; and low hazard chemical products comprising liquid bulk vegetable oils. Its customers include trading houses, mining companies, industrial manufacturing companies, and oil companies, as well as traders of grains, steel, and forestry products. Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Singapore.

