Spark Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCE) vs. Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) Head-To-Head Review

Spark Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCE) and Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Spark Therapeutics and Poseida Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spark Therapeutics -358.41% -59.10% -33.13% Poseida Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A

88.4% of Spark Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.0% of Spark Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 19.0% of Poseida Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Spark Therapeutics and Poseida Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spark Therapeutics $64.72 million 67.60 -$78.82 million ($2.11) -53.82 Poseida Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A ($6.86) -1.38

Poseida Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Spark Therapeutics. Spark Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Poseida Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Spark Therapeutics and Poseida Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spark Therapeutics 0 1 0 0 2.00 Poseida Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00

Poseida Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $23.33, suggesting a potential upside of 145.61%. Given Poseida Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Poseida Therapeutics is more favorable than Spark Therapeutics.

Summary

Poseida Therapeutics beats Spark Therapeutics on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Spark Therapeutics

Spark Therapeutics, Inc. focuses on the development of gene therapy products for patients suffering from debilitating genetic diseases. Its products include LUXTURNA (voretigene neparvovec) for the treatment of patients with confirmed biallelic RPE65 mutation-associated retinal dystrophy and viable retinal cells. The company's gene therapy product candidates comprise SPK-8011 and SPK-8016 for hemophilia; SPK-7001 for choroideremia; and SPK-9001 for hemophilia B. It is also developing other liver-directed gene therapies, including SPK-3006 for Pompe disease; and neurodegenerative disease product candidates to address Huntington's disease and others, as well as TPP1 deficiency, which is a form of Batten disease. The company's preclinical programs targets inherited retinal diseases, including Stargardt's disease. The company has collaboration agreement with Pfizer, Inc. for the development and commercialization of SPK-FIX product candidates in its gene therapy program for the treatment of hemophilia B. It also has licensing and commercialization agreement with Novartis to develop and commercialize voretigene neparvovec outside the United States. Spark Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

About Poseida Therapeutics

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company is developing a pipeline of solutions for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumors, as well as vivo programs for liver-directed gene therapies for rare diseases. In addition, it offers CAR-T therapies for the treatment for cancer. Further, it offers gene therapies for rare and life-threatening diseases, including Ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency and methylmalonic acidemia (MMA), and genetic liver diseases. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

