Reviewing Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) and ImageWare Systems (NASDAQ:IWSY)

ImageWare Systems (OTCMKTS:IWSY) and Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for ImageWare Systems and Opera, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ImageWare Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A Opera 0 0 4 0 3.00

Opera has a consensus price target of $11.25, indicating a potential upside of 35.38%. Given Opera’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Opera is more favorable than ImageWare Systems.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.2% of ImageWare Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.8% of Opera shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.6% of ImageWare Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ImageWare Systems and Opera’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ImageWare Systems $3.51 million 4.05 -$11.58 million N/A N/A Opera $334.86 million 2.96 $57.90 million $0.55 15.11

Opera has higher revenue and earnings than ImageWare Systems.

Profitability

This table compares ImageWare Systems and Opera’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ImageWare Systems -347.59% N/A -131.71% Opera 11.12% 6.01% 5.27%

Volatility & Risk

ImageWare Systems has a beta of 1.4, indicating that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Opera has a beta of 1.41, indicating that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Opera beats ImageWare Systems on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

ImageWare Systems Company Profile

ImageWare Systems, Inc. provides biometrically enabled software-based identity management solutions for biometrics, secure credential, law enforcement, and public safety markets worldwide. Its flagship product is the patented IWS Biometric Engine, a multi-biometric software platform that enables the enrollment and management of unlimited population sizes. The company also offers GoMobile Interactive that enables business, service, and content providers to offer users biometric security for their products, services, and content; IWS PIV (personal identity verification) Management Application that supplies Web-based graphical user interface to server functions; IWS PIV Middleware, which connects card reader and PIV card; IWS Background Server, a software application for biometric identity management functions; IWS Desktop Security, an authentication management platform; and IWS Biometric Quality Assessment and Enhancement, a biometric image enhancement and assessment solution. Its secure credential products include GoVerifyID, a biometric authentication solution; IWS Card Management System to support and manage the issuance of smart cards; IWS EPI Suite, an ID software solution for producing, issuing, and managing credentials and personal identification cards; IWS EPI Builder, which offers various aspects of ID functionality; IWS EPI PrintFarm software for card printing; and IWS PIV Encoder to program the PIV smart cards. In addition, the company provides IWS Law Enforcement, a digital booking, identification, and investigative solution; and LiveScan, Capture, Facial Recognition, Law Enforcement Web, Witness View, and IWS Biometric Engine add-on modules, as well as maintenance and customer support, and software customization and fulfillment services. It serves healthcare, banking, retail/e-commerce, government, and law enforcement and public safety markets. ImageWare Systems, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Opera Company Profile

Opera Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers in Ireland, Russia, and internationally. It offers mobile browser products under the Opera Mini, Opera for Android, and Opera Touch names; PC browser under the Opera for Computers name; Opera News, a personalized news aggregation app; and Okash, a microfinance app. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

