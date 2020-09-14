Zacks: Analysts Expect COLLPLANT HOLDI/S (NASDAQ:CLGN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.74 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect COLLPLANT HOLDI/S (NASDAQ:CLGN) to announce $11.74 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for COLLPLANT HOLDI/S’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.38 million and the highest is $21.09 million. COLLPLANT HOLDI/S posted sales of $680,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1,626.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, December 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that COLLPLANT HOLDI/S will report full-year sales of $19.04 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.14 million to $28.94 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $17.86 million, with estimates ranging from $11.64 million to $24.08 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for COLLPLANT HOLDI/S.

COLLPLANT HOLDI/S (NASDAQ:CLGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 28th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. COLLPLANT HOLDI/S had a negative return on equity of 242.84% and a negative net margin of 392.96%. The firm had revenue of $0.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 million.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded COLLPLANT HOLDI/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price (up from $11.00) on shares of COLLPLANT HOLDI/S in a research report on Thursday, May 28th.

Shares of COLLPLANT HOLDI/S stock opened at $9.10 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.60 million, a P/E ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 0.92. COLLPLANT HOLDI/S has a 12 month low of $3.75 and a 12 month high of $14.55.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in COLLPLANT HOLDI/S during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of COLLPLANT HOLDI/S in the 2nd quarter valued at about $177,000. Investment Management of Virginia LLC lifted its stake in shares of COLLPLANT HOLDI/S by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 175,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new position in COLLPLANT HOLDI/S during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,214,000. 11.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COLLPLANT HOLDI/S Company Profile

CollPlant Holdings Ltd., a regenerative medicine company, focuses on developing and commercializing tissue repair products for three-dimensional (3D) bio-printing of tissues and organs, dermal fillers for aesthetics, orthobiologics, and advanced wound care markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe.

