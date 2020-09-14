Pearson plc (LON:PSON) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Pearson plc (LON:PSON) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 621.90 ($8.13).

PSON has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Pearson from GBX 555 ($7.25) to GBX 550 ($7.19) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Kepler Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Pearson from GBX 500 ($6.53) to GBX 480 ($6.27) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Pearson from GBX 930 ($12.15) to GBX 900 ($11.76) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Pearson from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 450 ($5.88) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.76) price target on shares of Pearson in a research report on Friday.

Shares of PSON opened at GBX 524.20 ($6.85) on Monday. Pearson has a twelve month low of GBX 412.09 ($5.38) and a twelve month high of GBX 891.40 ($11.65). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 565.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 528.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion and a PE ratio of 15.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.01.

Pearson (LON:PSON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The company reported GBX (5.10) (($0.07)) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX (1) (($0.01)) by GBX (4.10) (($0.05)). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pearson will post 5482.6823906 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. Pearson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.14%.

About Pearson

Pearson plc provides educational products and services to institutions, governments, professional bodies, and individual learners worldwide. The company operates through North America, Core, and Growth segments. It offers courseware services, including curriculum materials provided in book form and/or through access to digital content; and assessments, such as test development, processing, and scoring services.

