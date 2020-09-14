Contrasting ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) & TALKTALK TELECO/ADR (NASDAQ:TKTCY)

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) and TALKTALK TELECO/ADR (OTCMKTS:TKTCY) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

65.6% of ATN International shares are held by institutional investors. 4.2% of ATN International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares ATN International and TALKTALK TELECO/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ATN International -1.04% 0.52% 0.37% TALKTALK TELECO/ADR N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ATN International and TALKTALK TELECO/ADR’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ATN International $438.72 million 1.99 -$10.81 million ($0.11) -496.27 TALKTALK TELECO/ADR $1.99 billion 0.78 $194.52 million $0.34 20.00

TALKTALK TELECO/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than ATN International. ATN International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TALKTALK TELECO/ADR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for ATN International and TALKTALK TELECO/ADR, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ATN International 0 2 1 0 2.33 TALKTALK TELECO/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A

ATN International currently has a consensus price target of $72.00, indicating a potential upside of 31.89%. Given ATN International’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe ATN International is more favorable than TALKTALK TELECO/ADR.

Risk & Volatility

ATN International has a beta of 0.16, suggesting that its stock price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TALKTALK TELECO/ADR has a beta of 0.35, suggesting that its stock price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

ATN International pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. TALKTALK TELECO/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.17 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. ATN International pays out -618.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. TALKTALK TELECO/ADR pays out 50.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. ATN International has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

ATN International beats TALKTALK TELECO/ADR on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ATN International

ATN International, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides wireless and wireline telecommunications services in North America, India, Bermuda, and the Caribbean. It operates through three segments: U.S. Telecom, International Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The U.S. Telecom segment offers wireless and wireline services; wholesale wireless voice and data roaming services to wireless carriers principally in the Southwest and Midwest the United States; and retail wireless, wireline, and wholesale long-distance voice services to telecommunications carriers. The International Telecom segment provides wireless services, including voice and data services to retail customers in Bermuda, Guyana, and the U.S. Virgin Islands; and wireline services, such as voice and data services in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guyana, and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as video services in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. This segment also offers wholesale long-distance voice services to other telecommunications carriers. The Renewable Energy segment provides distributed generation solar power to corporate, utility, and municipal customers in India, as well as in Massachusetts, California, and New Jersey. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 12 retail stores in U.S. Telecom segment and 19 retail stores in International Telecom segment. The company was formerly known as Atlantic Tele-Network, Inc. and changed its name to ATN International, Inc. in June 2016. ATN International, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Beverly, Massachusetts.

About TALKTALK TELECO/ADR

TalkTalk Telecom Group PLC provides fixed line, TV, and mobile telecommunications services. It offers landline, broadband, fiber, TV, and mobile services, including fixed price plans and unlimited broadband usage, as well as HomeSafe, a network-based security and filtering system. The company also provides various business-grade communications products and services, including Internet access, data, voice, and mobile. TalkTalk Telecom Group PLC was founded in 2002 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

