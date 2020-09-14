Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $89.38.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PNW shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Barclays upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Wednesday, August 5th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNW. Zimmer Partners LP increased its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 175.7% in the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,412,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $182,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537,563 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 117.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,014,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,378,000 after purchasing an additional 548,149 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP increased its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 205.2% in the second quarter. AJO LP now owns 587,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,091,000 after purchasing an additional 395,304 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 12.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,941,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $222,968,000 after purchasing an additional 316,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 31.4% in the second quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,063,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,915,000 after purchasing an additional 254,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock opened at $70.90 on Monday. Pinnacle West Capital has a fifty-two week low of $60.05 and a fifty-two week high of $105.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.07.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.23. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The firm had revenue of $929.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $915.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd were issued a $0.7825 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 31st. This represents a $3.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is 65.62%.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. The company serves approximately 1.2 million customers.

