Persimmon plc (LON:PSN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Persimmon plc (LON:PSN) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,814.92 ($36.78).

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PSN shares. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Persimmon from GBX 2,192 ($28.64) to GBX 2,684 ($35.07) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Persimmon in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Persimmon in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Peel Hunt raised Persimmon to an “add” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from GBX 2,830 ($36.98) to GBX 2,730 ($35.67) in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Persimmon from GBX 2,360 ($30.84) to GBX 2,700 ($35.28) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th.

Get Persimmon alerts:

LON PSN opened at GBX 2,529 ($33.05) on Monday. Persimmon has a 12 month low of GBX 1,367.50 ($17.87) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,328 ($43.49). The stock has a market cap of $8.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,539.92 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,338.12. The company has a current ratio of 4.86, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 40 ($0.52) per share. This represents a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. Persimmon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.90%.

In other Persimmon news, insider David Jenkinson sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,622 ($34.26), for a total transaction of £1,311,000 ($1,713,053.70).

Persimmon Company Profile

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers apartments and family homes under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Persimmon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Persimmon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.