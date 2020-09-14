Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $242.41.

ADSK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer upgraded Autodesk from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. TheStreet upgraded Autodesk from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Autodesk from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Autodesk from $228.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Autodesk from $285.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, August 31st.

In related news, SVP Steven M. Blum sold 6,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.28, for a total transaction of $1,667,855.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.16, for a total value of $52,901.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,485 shares of company stock valued at $10,980,901 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk in the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. Cornerstone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the second quarter worth about $3,827,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 57.0% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 81,813 shares of the software company’s stock worth $19,590,000 after buying an additional 29,696 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 64.8% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 197,841 shares of the software company’s stock worth $30,883,000 after buying an additional 77,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the second quarter worth about $297,000. 90.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $227.48 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.56, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.52. Autodesk has a 12 month low of $125.38 and a 12 month high of $261.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $239.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.31, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The software company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.08. Autodesk had a net margin of 10.26% and a negative return on equity of 457.10%. The business had revenue of $913.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $901.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Autodesk will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

