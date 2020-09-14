Analysts Anticipate BioNano Genomics Inc (NASDAQ:BNGO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.15 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect BioNano Genomics Inc (NASDAQ:BNGO) to report sales of $2.15 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for BioNano Genomics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.30 million and the lowest is $1.99 million. BioNano Genomics posted sales of $3.31 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 35%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that BioNano Genomics will report full-year sales of $8.55 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.79 million to $9.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $23.06 million, with estimates ranging from $21.21 million to $24.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow BioNano Genomics.

Get BioNano Genomics alerts:

BioNano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). BioNano Genomics had a negative return on equity of 15,217.90% and a negative net margin of 390.52%. The business had revenue of $1.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.73 million.

Several research firms have recently commented on BNGO. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.00 price objective on shares of BioNano Genomics in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BioNano Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BioNano Genomics in a report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Maxim Group began coverage on BioNano Genomics in a report on Monday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BioNano Genomics stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of BioNano Genomics Inc (NASDAQ:BNGO) by 284.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 198,799 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147,151 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.24% of BioNano Genomics worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BNGO opened at $0.52 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $71.65 million, a P/E ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. BioNano Genomics has a 12 month low of $0.25 and a 12 month high of $4.70.

About BioNano Genomics

Bionano Genomics, Inc operates as a life sciences instrumentation company in the genome analysis space. The company develops and markets the Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets, and to streamline the study of changes in chromosomes, which is known as cytogenetics.

Read More: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BioNano Genomics (BNGO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BioNano Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNano Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.