BidaskClub Upgrades Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) to Sell

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Stratasys from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Stratasys from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Stratasys from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Stratasys from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.67.

Stratasys stock opened at $14.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $779.05 million, a P/E ratio of -13.13 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.08. Stratasys has a 12-month low of $12.18 and a 12-month high of $25.48. The company has a current ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.07. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 1.97%. The firm had revenue of $117.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.74 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. Stratasys’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Stratasys will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SSYS. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Stratasys in the second quarter valued at $56,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 110.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,790 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 3,040 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stratasys in the first quarter valued at about $146,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stratasys in the second quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Stratasys in the second quarter valued at about $168,000. Institutional investors own 76.64% of the company’s stock.

Stratasys Company Profile

Stratasys Ltd. provides 3D printing and additive manufacturing solutions for individuals, businesses, and enterprises. Its 3D printing systems utilize its fused deposition modeling (FDM) and inkjet-based PolyJet technologies to enable the production of prototypes, tools used for production, and manufactured goods directly from 3D CAD files or other 3D content.

