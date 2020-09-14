Zacks Investment Research Lowers Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Codexis is a leading protein engineering company that applies its proprietary CodeEvolver technology to develop proteins for a variety of applications, including as biocatalysts for the commercial manufacture of pharmaceuticals, fine chemicals and industrial enzymes, and enzymes as biotherapeutics and for use in molecular diagnostics. Codexis? proven technology enables improvements in protein performance, meeting customer needs for rapid, cost-effective and sustainable manufacturing in multiple commercial-scale implementations of biocatalytic processes. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CDXS. Stephens assumed coverage on Codexis in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded Codexis from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Codexis in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Codexis from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.33.

Shares of NASDAQ CDXS opened at $11.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 5.62 and a quick ratio of 5.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.68. Codexis has a one year low of $8.43 and a one year high of $18.87. The firm has a market cap of $674.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.54 and a beta of 0.80.

In other Codexis news, Director Bernard J. Kelley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.79, for a total value of $31,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 213,636 shares in the company, valued at $2,732,404.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.97, for a total value of $109,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,285.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Man Group plc raised its position in Codexis by 7.0% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 11,707 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Codexis by 23.8% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,259 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Codexis by 1.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 75,024 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Codexis by 4.8% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 32,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Codexis by 1.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 107,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells protein catalysts. It also offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides protein catalyst screening and protein engineering services.

