Zacks Investment Research Lowers Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Easterly Government Properties, Inc. is focused primarily on the acquisition, development and management of commercial properties leased to U.S. Government agencies through the U.S. General Services Administration. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. is based in Washington, District of Columbia. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Easterly Government Properties from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 24th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Easterly Government Properties from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Easterly Government Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Easterly Government Properties has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.71.

Easterly Government Properties stock opened at $23.47 on Friday. Easterly Government Properties has a 1 year low of $19.00 and a 1 year high of $29.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 234.70 and a beta of 0.43.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $60.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.78 million. Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 0.60% and a net margin of 3.10%. Easterly Government Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Easterly Government Properties will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.67%.

In related news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.92, for a total value of $143,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,264 shares in the company, valued at $2,298,050.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 5,000 shares of Easterly Government Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total transaction of $115,400.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 16,029 shares in the company, valued at $369,949.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,500 shares of company stock worth $1,477,063 over the last three months. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DEA. Resolution Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $126,952,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,408,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,629,000 after purchasing an additional 54,146 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,074,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,387,000 after acquiring an additional 235,933 shares during the last quarter. V3 Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. V3 Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,795,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,888,000 after purchasing an additional 855,268 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,159,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,926,000 after purchasing an additional 70,919 shares during the period. 94.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

