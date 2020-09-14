Zacks Investment Research Lowers CBL & Associates Properties (NYSE:CBL) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CBL & Associates Properties (NYSE:CBL) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. is a fully integrated real estate investment trust which owns, develops, acquires, leases, manages, and operates regional shopping malls, open-air centers, community centers and office properties. The Company conducts substantially all of its business through its operating partnership. It owns two qualified REIT subsidiaries: CBL Holdings I, Inc. and CBL Holdings II, Inc. CBL & Associates Properties is headquartered in Chattanooga, Tennessee. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of CBL & Associates Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

Shares of NYSE CBL opened at $0.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.78. CBL & Associates Properties has a 52 week low of $0.14 and a 52 week high of $1.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 2.49.

In other news, major shareholder Cbl & Associates Inc sold 1,035,105 shares of CBL & Associates Properties stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.18, for a total transaction of $186,318.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,520,704 shares in the company, valued at $2,793,726.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Charles B. Lebovitz sold 1,061,832 shares of CBL & Associates Properties stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.18, for a total transaction of $191,129.76. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,030,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,564.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,180,986 shares of company stock valued at $392,589. Insiders own 20.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Utah Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in shares of CBL & Associates Properties during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in CBL & Associates Properties by 237.4% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 116,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 81,682 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in CBL & Associates Properties by 237.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 234,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 164,831 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in CBL & Associates Properties by 49.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 360,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 118,830 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in CBL & Associates Properties by 61.1% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 485,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 184,058 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.74% of the company’s stock.

CBL & Associates Properties Company Profile

Headquartered in Chattanooga, TN, CBL Properties owns and manages a national portfolio of market-dominant properties located in dynamic and growing communities. CBL's portfolio is comprised of 114 properties totaling 71.1 million square feet across 26 states, including 71 high-quality enclosed, outlet and open-air retail centers and 11 properties managed for third parties.

