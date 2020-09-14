iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,860,000 shares, a growth of 64.6% from the August 15th total of 1,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,266,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAXJ. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $490,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,078,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $363,001,000 after purchasing an additional 211,498 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 2,857.1% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ AAXJ opened at $76.56 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.45. iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF has a 52-week low of $52.95 and a 52-week high of $79.37.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).

