iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,860,000 shares, a growth of 64.6% from the August 15th total of 1,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,266,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAXJ. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $490,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,078,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $363,001,000 after purchasing an additional 211,498 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 2,857.1% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ AAXJ opened at $76.56 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.45. iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF has a 52-week low of $52.95 and a 52-week high of $79.37.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).

