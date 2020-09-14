Acer Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACER) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Acer Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACER) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 544,100 shares, a growth of 41.1% from the August 15th total of 385,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 491,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 8.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

ACER opened at $2.16 on Monday. Acer Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.08 and a 1-year high of $7.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.04. The stock has a market cap of $25.73 million, a PE ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.70.

Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.18). Analysts predict that Acer Therapeutics will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Acer Therapeutics news, insider Donald Joseph purchased 14,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.50 per share, with a total value of $49,997.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 14,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,997.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Steve Aselage purchased 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.50 per share, with a total value of $157,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 63,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,667.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 202,142 shares of company stock valued at $707,497 over the last ninety days. 20.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new stake in Acer Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $544,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Acer Therapeutics by 62.7% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 146,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 56,327 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Acer Therapeutics by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 136,735 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 25,156 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Acer Therapeutics by 99.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,479 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 10,721 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Acer Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Acer Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Acer Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Acer Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.88.

About Acer Therapeutics

Acer Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of therapies for serious rare and life-threatening diseases. Its pipeline includes three clinical-stage candidates: EDSIVO for the treatment of vascular Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome in patients with a confirmed type III collagen mutation; and ACER-001, a formulation of sodium phenylbutyrate for the treatment of various inborn errors of metabolism, including urea cycle disorders, maple syrup urine disease, and osanetant for the treatment of various neuroendocrine disorders.

