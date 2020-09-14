Short Interest in Aeglea Bio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AGLE) Expands By 52.8%

Aeglea Bio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AGLE) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,720,000 shares, a growth of 52.8% from the August 15th total of 1,780,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 316,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.6 days.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.31.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics by 135.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 208,402 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after buying an additional 119,814 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics by 79.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 108,846 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 48,286 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $115,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 4,015,524 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,144,000 after buying an additional 1,150,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new stake in shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,631,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGLE opened at $6.95 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $309.97 million, a PE ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.18. Aeglea Bio Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.50 and a fifty-two week high of $11.38. The company has a quick ratio of 10.19, a current ratio of 10.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Aeglea Bio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.03. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aeglea Bio Therapeutics will post -1.75 EPS for the current year.

Aeglea Bio Therapeutics Company Profile

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of patients with rare genetic diseases and cancer. The company's lead product candidate includes pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 enzyme, which is in early clinical development stage for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency, an autosomal recessive metabolic disease caused by a marked decrease in the activity of the native arginase 1 enzyme; and for treating Arginine dependent cancers.

