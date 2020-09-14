Alimera Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:ALIM) Short Interest Up 53.6% in August

Alimera Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:ALIM) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,800 shares, a growth of 53.6% from the August 15th total of 22,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NASDAQ:ALIM opened at $5.53 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $27.83 million, a P/E ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.50. Alimera Sciences has a one year low of $2.86 and a one year high of $10.35.

Get Alimera Sciences alerts:

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.14) by $1.63. The business had revenue of $10.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Alimera Sciences will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on ALIM. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Alimera Sciences in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Alimera Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alimera Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th.

Alimera Sciences Company Profile

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of prescription ophthalmic pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. It focuses on diseases affecting the back of the eye or retina. The company offers ILUVIEN, an intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and could lead to severe vision loss and blindness.

Read More: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Alimera Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimera Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.