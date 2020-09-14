Short Interest in Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) Increases By 62.7%

Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 433,300 shares, a growth of 62.7% from the August 15th total of 266,300 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 169,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Portolan Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allot Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,255,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allot Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,612,000. Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allot Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $984,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Allot Communications by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 26,383 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 7,692 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allot Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Institutional investors own 66.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALLT stock opened at $9.47 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $326.91 million, a P/E ratio of -36.42 and a beta of 0.71. Allot Communications has a fifty-two week low of $6.44 and a fifty-two week high of $13.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $32.79 million during the quarter. Allot Communications had a negative return on equity of 7.82% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Allot Communications will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

ALLT has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Allot Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered Allot Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Allot Communications in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Allot Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.67.

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

