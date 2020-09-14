Short Interest in Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARDS) Drops By 57.6%

Posted by on Sep 14th, 2020

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARDS) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a drop of 57.6% from the August 15th total of 25,500 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

ARDS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Aridis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.35.

ARDS opened at $6.80 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.74. Aridis Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.80 and a 1 year high of $10.18. The firm has a market cap of $60.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 0.07.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.75 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aridis Pharmaceuticals will post -2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Aridis Pharmaceuticals

Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies (mAb) to treat life-threatening infections. Its lead product candidate is AR-301, a fully human mAb of immunoglobulin 1 (IgG1) that is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of lung infections resulting from S.

