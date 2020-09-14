Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS) Short Interest Up 63.4% in August

Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 47,700 shares, an increase of 63.4% from the August 15th total of 29,200 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amtech Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Amtech Systems by 17.1% during the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,041,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,074,000 after acquiring an additional 152,378 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Amtech Systems by 7.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 81,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 5,615 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in Amtech Systems by 23.4% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 63,556 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 12,037 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in Amtech Systems by 78.3% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 62,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 27,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Amtech Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.46% of the company’s stock.

ASYS stock opened at $5.31 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.59 million, a PE ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 1.68. Amtech Systems has a 12 month low of $3.55 and a 12 month high of $7.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 8.21 and a quick ratio of 6.23.

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $15.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.00 million. Amtech Systems had a negative net margin of 18.28% and a positive return on equity of 1.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amtech Systems will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Amtech Systems Company Profile

Amtech Systems, Inc manufactures and sells capital equipment and related consumables for use in fabricating solar cells, light-emitting diodes (LEDs), and semiconductor devices in the United States, Europe, China, Malaysia, Taiwan, Germany, the Netherlands, France, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Solar, Semiconductor, and Polishing.

