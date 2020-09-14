Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL) Short Interest Up 76.5% in August

Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 121,100 shares, a growth of 76.5% from the August 15th total of 68,600 shares. Currently, 3.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 518,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ ARTL opened at $0.89 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 million, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 2.05. Artelo Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.61 and a fifty-two week high of $4.42.

Get Artelo Biosciences alerts:

Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 13th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.13.

Artelo Biosciences, Inc, an ethical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, licensing, and commercializing cannabinoid therapeutic treatments. Its products pipeline includes ART12.11, a cannabidiol composition for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease, stroke, and rare/orphan diseases; ART26.12, an endocannabinoid transport protein (FABP5) inhibitor for the treatment of breast cancer, prostate cancer, and neuropathic and nociceptive pain; and ART27.13 for the treatment of cancer and cachexia.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Artelo Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artelo Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.