Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL) Short Interest Up 76.5% in August

Posted by on Sep 14th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 121,100 shares, a growth of 76.5% from the August 15th total of 68,600 shares. Currently, 3.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 518,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ ARTL opened at $0.89 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 million, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 2.05. Artelo Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.61 and a fifty-two week high of $4.42.

Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 13th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.13.

About Artelo Biosciences

Artelo Biosciences, Inc, an ethical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, licensing, and commercializing cannabinoid therapeutic treatments. Its products pipeline includes ART12.11, a cannabidiol composition for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease, stroke, and rare/orphan diseases; ART26.12, an endocannabinoid transport protein (FABP5) inhibitor for the treatment of breast cancer, prostate cancer, and neuropathic and nociceptive pain; and ART27.13 for the treatment of cancer and cachexia.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Artelo Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artelo Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest
iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest
Acer Therapeutics Inc Sees Large Increase in Short Interest
Acer Therapeutics Inc Sees Large Increase in Short Interest
Short Interest in Aeglea Bio Therapeutics Inc Expands By 52.8%
Short Interest in Aeglea Bio Therapeutics Inc Expands By 52.8%
Alimera Sciences Inc Short Interest Up 53.6% in August
Alimera Sciences Inc Short Interest Up 53.6% in August
Short Interest in Allot Communications Ltd Increases By 62.7%
Short Interest in Allot Communications Ltd Increases By 62.7%
Short Interest in Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc Drops By 57.6%
Short Interest in Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc Drops By 57.6%


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report